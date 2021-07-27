Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $391.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to announce $391.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $390.00 million and the highest is $392.61 million. Kforce reported sales of $343.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

KFRC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kforce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

In other news, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $166,628.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $150,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $381,103 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at $17,093,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Kforce by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Kforce by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $61.11. 366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,750. Kforce has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 35.11%.

Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

