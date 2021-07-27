QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.660-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $567.30 million-$567.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.42 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QGEN. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. QIAGEN currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.71.

QGEN stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.70. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $45.33 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.46.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

