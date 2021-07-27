Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.33%.

NASDAQ:EFSC traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.85. 7,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,653. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.39. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.98.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,566.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,250.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.