Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,725 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.0% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.17.

AAPL opened at $148.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

