Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 68.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,189 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 47.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

HRL stock opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

In related news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $1,212,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,096 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

