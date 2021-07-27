Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Forestar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

FOR stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. Forestar Group has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.01.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Forestar Group by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Forestar Group by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,821 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Forestar Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,165 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Forestar Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

