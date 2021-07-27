Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on August 13th

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.
Shares of SIA opened at C$16.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.30. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$9.91 and a 12-month high of C$16.85.
Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$161.23 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$17.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.03.
About Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.
