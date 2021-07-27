Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on August 13th

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of SIA opened at C$16.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.30. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$9.91 and a 12-month high of C$16.85.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$161.23 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sienna Senior Living news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.22, for a total value of C$48,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,177,498. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,380.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$17.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.03.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

