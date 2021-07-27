Axiom Investment Management LLC Takes $577,000 Position in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 113,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CLPS Incorporation by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CLPS Incorporation alerts:

CLPS stock opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16. CLPS Incorporation has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $19.78.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions services to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Hong Kong SAR. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS).

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.