360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:TCF)

360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund (ASX:TCF) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th.

About 360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund

360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.