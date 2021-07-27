True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of True North Commercial REIT stock opened at C$7.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.38, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$673.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88. True North Commercial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$5.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.48.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TNT.UN. CIBC boosted their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perfom” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.04.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

