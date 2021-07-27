Brokerages Set Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Price Target at $62.76

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.76.

THC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE:THC traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,850. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $73.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,197 shares of company stock worth $1,371,540 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

