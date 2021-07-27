SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Sells 296 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,097,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,550,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,767,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $191.76 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $518.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $288.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.90.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

