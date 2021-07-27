SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AQUA. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 268.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,974,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,294 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,870 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,264.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,385,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,716,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AQUA opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.05. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $34.05.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AQUA. Raymond James lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

In other news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $602,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,219 over the last ninety days. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

