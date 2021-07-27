Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 2,629 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 424.1% in the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 767,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,499,000 after buying an additional 620,761 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 491,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,669,000 after acquiring an additional 277,165 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 601,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,165,000 after purchasing an additional 249,953 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,944,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,538,000 after purchasing an additional 236,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 821,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,217,000 after purchasing an additional 156,353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $50.17 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.20.

