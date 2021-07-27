SageGuard Financial Group LLC Has $253,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

SageGuard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 72,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPMD stock opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.21. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $30.99 and a twelve month high of $48.76.

