Morgan Stanley Increases TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $120.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TFII. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered TFI International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TFI International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.31.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $104.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. TFI International has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $105.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 929.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 155,883 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 355.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 110,555 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after acquiring an additional 97,675 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in TFI International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in TFI International by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

