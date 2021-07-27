Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Sets New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $165.16 and last traded at $157.31, with a volume of 4397 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.61.

The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.08.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $570,520.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,577 shares in the company, valued at $557,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,759 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 65,421 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.36.

Universal Health Services Company Profile (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

