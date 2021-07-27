Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Up to $2.50

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.50, but opened at $2.67. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 164,663 shares changing hands.

GOTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $2.60 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.88.

The company has a market cap of $657.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 96.40% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. The company had revenue of $296.15 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Gaotu Techedu Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

