Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 658,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133,655 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $32,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,187,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,284 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872,342 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,832 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,545,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,161,000 after acquiring an additional 635,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,574,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,149,000 after acquiring an additional 211,955 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,897. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.33.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

