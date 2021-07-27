Tectonic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,050,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,509 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 12.8% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $51,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,988,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,645 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,888,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,343 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,068 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,851,923. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.03.

