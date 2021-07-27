Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Global X MLP ETF worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 347,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after acquiring an additional 129,945 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 33,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $226,000.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

MLPA traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,895. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.09. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $41.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.