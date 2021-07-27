Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,270 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,329 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Oracle were worth $28,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 21,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Oracle by 365.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 57,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $111,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,119,377,651.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,675,000 shares of company stock worth $447,896,000. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.31.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $87.73. The company had a trading volume of 124,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,874,620. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $91.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $244.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

