Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 935 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,814 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for 0.8% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 120,310 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,173,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.7% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 12.1% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 23,449 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of FedEx by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 20,361 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

NYSE:FDX traded down $14.04 on Tuesday, hitting $283.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,612. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $163.86 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $300.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,013 shares of company stock worth $30,668,425 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

