3,941 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 1,910.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 82,340 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $26,532,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 35.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 111.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 221,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,367,000 after acquiring an additional 116,921 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total value of $3,042,947.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,334,240.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,839 shares of company stock valued at $34,354,393. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $135.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $138.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.35.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seaport Global Securities lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.93.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

