Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Invests $554,000 in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $70.64 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $71.15. The stock has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.49.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,704 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,387 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

