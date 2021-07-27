10,767 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,767 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 15.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 42.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Twitter by 0.5% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR opened at $68.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.31. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 146.15 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,636 shares of company stock worth $4,347,214 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

