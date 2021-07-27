Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 180 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in BlackRock by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 121,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,327,000 after acquiring an additional 67,799 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in BlackRock by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,080,000 after acquiring an additional 18,001 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,949 shares of company stock worth $29,423,259 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $871.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $875.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $531.39 and a 12-month high of $920.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. boosted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

