Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,630 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in American Express by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 298,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $36,043,000 after buying an additional 195,122 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,768 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,248 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP opened at $172.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.34. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.31.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

