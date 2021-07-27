Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 88.7% from the June 30th total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Searchlight Resources stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,801. Searchlight Resources has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06.

Searchlight Resources (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Searchlight Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, cobalt, gold, vanadium, and uranium deposits. The company holds interests in the Bootleg Lake gold project covering 7,280 hectares located near Creighton, Saskatchewan; the Duddridge Lake property comprising 4 mineral claims covering approximately 3,051.6 hectares located to the northwest of La Ronge, Saskatchewan; and the Cameron cobalt project located in the north of North Bay, Ontario.

