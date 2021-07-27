China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Update

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the June 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get China Mengniu Dairy alerts:

Shares of China Mengniu Dairy stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.19. The company had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 786. China Mengniu Dairy has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $66.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.4171 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.