CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Update

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the June 30th total of 154,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,556,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CBDD stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,115,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,158,402. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01. CBD of Denver has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.

About CBD of Denver

CBD of Denver Inc engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol (CBD) products. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. The company was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc in 2018. CBD of Denver Inc is based in Centennial, Colorado.

