CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Update

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the June 30th total of 154,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,556,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CBDD stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,115,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,158,402. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01. CBD of Denver has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.
