Propy (PRO) Reaches Market Cap of $13.94 Million

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One Propy coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000518 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Propy has traded up 28% against the US dollar. Propy has a total market cap of $13.94 million and $96,131.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00050157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00014899 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.70 or 0.00792175 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Propy Coin Profile

Propy is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. Propy’s official website is propy.com . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Buying and Selling Propy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

