Premier Foods (PRRFY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

7/27/2021 – Premier Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/22/2021 – Premier Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Premier Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/14/2021 – Premier Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Premier Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/2/2021 – Premier Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/1/2021 – Premier Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:PRRFY remained flat at $$7.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.36. Premier Foods plc has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $8.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.0694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Premier Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

