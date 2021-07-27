Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) to announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings. Shaw Communications also posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 397.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 221,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 176,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,995,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,985,000 after buying an additional 2,001,694 shares in the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SJR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,295. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0797 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

