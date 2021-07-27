Brokerages Set C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Target Price at $98.83

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $91.63. 4,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,585. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $84.76 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,793,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 851,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,947,000 after buying an additional 89,945 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 118,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,635,000 after buying an additional 17,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,057,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,038,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

