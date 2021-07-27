Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Receives $41.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.18.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIX. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

SIX traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.50. 8,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.98. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

