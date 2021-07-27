Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 18,922 National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in National Grid by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $64.31 on Tuesday. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.35.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $2.2812 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 8%. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.32%.

NGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

