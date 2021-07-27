Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.46.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $628,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,266. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

