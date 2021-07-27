Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.18 Million in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

TDG opened at $650.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 84.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $649.08. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $418.02 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.14.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total transaction of $7,352,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,835,440. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

