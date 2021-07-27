Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 109,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Root in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Root by 241.0% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 157,381 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Root during the first quarter valued at about $11,278,000. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of Root stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,345,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 287,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

ROOT opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. Root, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $29.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROOT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Root to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Root in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

