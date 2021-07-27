Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 28,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the period. 11 Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. 11 Capital Partners LP now owns 49,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 700,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $289,863,000 after purchasing an additional 77,130 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,718,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TDY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.00.

TDY opened at $444.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $298.78 and a one year high of $457.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.95.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

