Gillson Capital LP Takes Position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU)

Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSSIU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Shares of FSSIU opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

