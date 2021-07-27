Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Bought by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 68.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,869 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,544 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 64.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 45,298 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 31,103 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTXS stock opened at $114.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.14. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $148.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $109,535.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,239 shares of company stock worth $1,082,349. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.14.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

