PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

NYSE PKI opened at $172.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $110.99 and a 1-year high of $173.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PKI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

