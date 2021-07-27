Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 257 ($3.36) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th.
Shares of LON:SBRE opened at GBX 257.88 ($3.37) on Friday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03). The firm has a market cap of £644.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 260.74.
About Sabre Insurance Group
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.
