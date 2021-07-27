Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 257 ($3.36) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of LON:SBRE opened at GBX 257.88 ($3.37) on Friday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03). The firm has a market cap of £644.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 260.74.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter sold 4,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34), for a total value of £10,990.08 ($14,358.61). Also, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton purchased 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £895.23 ($1,169.62). Insiders bought a total of 516 shares of company stock worth $134,675 over the last ninety days.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

