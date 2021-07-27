Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.51. Carriage Services reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carriage Services.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSV. Roth Capital began coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

In related news, VP Carlos R. Quezada acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,051.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,730. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Carriage Services by 181.5% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 480,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after acquiring an additional 309,793 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 193.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 444,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,651,000 after buying an additional 293,086 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 131.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after buying an additional 102,730 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at $3,222,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,057,000 after buying an additional 86,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

CSV opened at $36.54 on Friday. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $659.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

