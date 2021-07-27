Analysts Set BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) PT at $136.80

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.80.
BL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.
In other news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $375,204.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,705,714.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $567,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,897 shares of company stock worth $12,315,274 in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of BL opened at $115.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -90.75 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $71.20 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About BlackLine
BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.
