Analysts Set BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) PT at $136.80

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.80.

BL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $375,204.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,705,714.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $567,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,897 shares of company stock worth $12,315,274 in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 242.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 372.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 99.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 337.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BL opened at $115.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -90.75 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $71.20 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

