Acadian Timber (ADN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Acadian Timber to post earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$25.89 million during the quarter.

Shares of ADN stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$18.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,285. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.91. Acadian Timber has a 52-week low of C$14.33 and a 52-week high of C$21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$300.37 million and a PE ratio of 9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.21%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Timber in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber in a report on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Acadian Timber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.38.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

