Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives $106.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.27.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIN stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.23. 474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.94. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

