Rollins Financial Buys 4,238 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Rollins Financial raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF comprises 2.0% of Rollins Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,852,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 109.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 446,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 233,012 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,654,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 227,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 106,863 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5,529.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 202,220 shares during the period.

Shares of QQQJ traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,358. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $35.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%.

